Man charged in murder of Trevon McDuffy

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Last night you heard the Eaton County Sheriff name 23 year-old Nathaniel Bowers a suspect in the murder of Trevon McDuffy.

Less than 24 hours later, we learned Bowers was in custody after turning himself in in the Detroit area this morning.

Bowers sat down in an Eaton County district courtroom for the first time late Friday afternoon facing charges that could determine his fate.

Prosecutors say Bowers shot and killed 22 year-old Trevon McDuffy of Lansing.

It happened at the Quickie Convenience Store on Jolly and Waverly Tuesday afternoon, where McDuffy died in the parking lot.

Since then, authorities worked to bring Bowers in to custody where he voluntarily surrendered.

“I believe that it was the work of the law enforcement that caused the defendant to realize that he didn’t have much choice but to either be caught or turn himself in,” said Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd.

“That was his call…he wanted to self-surrender and he did so about 2 o’clock today and today was the arraignment,” Bowers Defense Attorney Lucas Dillon stated.

Bowers faces charges of open murder and felony firearm.

Today, the judge set his bond at $5-million and if convicted, he could spend life in prison.

“Once the defense council is prepared then we will go to the preliminary examination and that will be the first step to determine whether we have enough evidence to take the case to trial,” said Lloyd.

Although a long road ahead, both the prosecutor and defense say they will be ready.

“Am I prepared today? No, but we will be…I intend for it to be a self-defense claim as I’ve spoken to Nate minimally about that but that’s where we’re headed with it,” Dillon stated.

Bowers is due back in court on July 24th and his preliminary exam is not yet determined.

6 News will be following this case as it moves forward and be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.