LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Judge Patrick Cherry has announced his retirement from the 54-A District Court.

Judge Cherry is a Lansing native who earned his B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1966, and his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University in 1969.

He served in the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office as Chief Trial Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division before he was appointed to the bench in 1975.

Judge Cherry served as Chief Judge of the 54-A District Court from 1999 to 2006.