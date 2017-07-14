Hot Air Jubilee set for this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – There was a lot of hot air in Jackson this morning and that was a good thing.

The annual Hot Air Jubilee takes flight today at Ella Sharp Park.

Today’s group of hot air balloons were unable to leave the ground due to weather conditions but there was still a lot of things to see and do beginning tonight.

Ever since 1983 balloonists have been gathering in Ella Sharp Park to fly together and have fun.

Each year 25-30 balloonists will get together and thousands of fans join in the fun.

This year’s event will feature longtime Jubilee favorites such as Craft booths, the Kids Kingdom, Vendors, and an Auto Show.

There will also be opportunities to experience the Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum, and the Mini Golf Course.

There is a $5 parking fee if you want to park inside of the park.

6 News Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick is at the Hot Air Jubilee and he’ll update this story online and on 6 News.