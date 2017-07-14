Dinosaur exhibit comes to Lansing Mall

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new exhibit in Lansing is taking people back to prehistoric times.

Here at “T-Rex Planet” people get to experience what it would have been like to see real, moving, breathing dinosaurs.

It’s located at the Lansing Mall in the former Macy’s and has both fun and educational activities for all members of the family.

“It’s a learning experience for the kids, kind of educational,” said Fernando Aquilar, lead crew member. “As well as that we have activities going on. What’s been going on recently here in the Lansing Mall is we put together two of our shows which means we have over a hundred dinosaurs right now.”

If you couldn’t make it out today don’t worry, the exhibit is open tomorrow and both days next weekend.

