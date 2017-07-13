Woman injured when run over by her own car

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We now know how a woman became trapped under a car last night in East Lansing.

It happened late last night near the intersection of Harrison Street and Michigan Avenue.

A car headed west on Michigan ran a red light, hitting another car going southbound on Harrison.

6 News is told the crash wasn’t serious.

But when one of the drivers got out of her car she forgot to put the parking brake on.

Her car knocked her down and she was trapped underneath it.

Officers managed to jack up the vehicle and get her out.

Police say she wasn’t seriously injured.

