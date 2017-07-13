What you need to know as Gus Macker players take to the streets in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – Get ready for some basketball excitement, and a street closing, this weekend when the Gus Macker basketball tournament tips off in Okemos.

The 3-on-3 basketball games come to Meridian Township for the very first time on July 15 & 16.

The tournament is known for intense competition played on portable baskets set up in a street.

That means Central Park Drive behind the Meridian Mall in Okemos will be closed between the Meridian Township municipal building and the Meridian Mall/Studio C! entrance (next to the Post Office) beginning today.

The road will re-open at 10:00 pm on Sunday, July 16.

There are events beginning Friday night when former MSU basketball great Greg Kelser stars in a celebrity 3-on-3 game at 7 p.m.

Competition begins 8 a.m. Saturday morning and continues all day.

The championship finals will be played Sunday afternoon.

There are family-friendly events, including a Kids Zone and food trucks, scheduled all weekend.

ONLINE: Gus Macker 3-on-3 Tournament Events