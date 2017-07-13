Waverly teachers vote on new contract proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A tense year-long battle over teacher contracts at a mid-Michigan school district is one step closer to a truce.

Contract disputes happen all the time at schools, but the one Waverly teachers have been locked in for the last 12 months was fierce to say the least.

Tonight, teachers there got together for a closed door meeting to consider a new deal.

Since last July, more than 100 teachers have been working without a contract mainly due to disagreements over teacher salaries, benefits and class sizes.

School officials say they have given teachers “good offers” along the way, but the educators say they want to feel valued which is the message they intended to send during protests they held this year.

After months of back and forth, just last week the two sides reached a tentative agreement.

Tonight district teachers voted on that deal and approved the new contract terms during a closed door meeting and while it may not be considered a perfect deal, it appears to be one the teachers can live with.

“We are glad that the process is done…the contract is not everything that we wanted it to be, there were a few things in there that were wins for us, more things that were not that we were hoping would be there that we know are good for kids and for teachers and for the betterment of Waverly but all in all…in this climate, in this situation this was the best we could do,” said Gini Larson; PR Chair for the Waverly Education Association.

Now that the teachers have shown their support, the deal goes to the school board for a final vote of approval.

We will of course keep you updated as this continues to move forward.