Video shows Humane Society rescuing Detroit puppies

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan Humane Society workers have rescued 11 puppies from a home behind a Detroit home.

The rescue occurred Wednesday after the city was hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Humane Society staffers Chris Ouwerkerk and Pam Dybowski say they feared the puppies might drown if water filled the hole where they were hiding from the weather.

The agency posted a 33-minute video of the rescue effort that shows Ouwerkerk reaching into the hole and struggling to grab the yelping, mud-caked pups and pulling them out one by one.

The Humane Society has captured the mother of the puppies and is reuniting her with her litter.

