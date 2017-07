LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Verizon wireless confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of millions of customers had been leaked online.

Upgaurd, a cyber security firm based out of California, was credited with uncovering the security issue saying it stemmed from a cloud server that a third-party vendor had misconfigured.

The security hole was a result of a human error, not a hacker.

