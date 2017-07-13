UPDATE: 1 driver seriously hurt in U.S. 127 crash

By Published:

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – We have an update for you this morning about a serious highway crash from yesterday afternoon on U.S. 127 near Frandor.

A portion of the northbound lanes was closed for hours while Lansing Township Police investigated.

6 News spoke with the chief of police this morning who says a woman was heading southbound when she lost control, hit the guard rails and ended up going into the northbound lanes.

From there she hit another vehicle.

The chief says the woman was seriously hurt but expected to survive.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s