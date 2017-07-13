UPDATE: 1 driver seriously hurt in U.S. 127 crash

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – We have an update for you this morning about a serious highway crash from yesterday afternoon on U.S. 127 near Frandor.

A portion of the northbound lanes was closed for hours while Lansing Township Police investigated.

6 News spoke with the chief of police this morning who says a woman was heading southbound when she lost control, hit the guard rails and ended up going into the northbound lanes.

From there she hit another vehicle.

The chief says the woman was seriously hurt but expected to survive.

The other driver was not seriously hurt.