This Morning : Lansing Community College unveils new program, partnership with Delta Airlines

By Published:

LANSING, MI — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a brand new aviation maintenance program at Lansing Community College!

School officials are unveiling a new partnership with Delta Airlines to train students in the field of aviation maintenance at Mason Jewett Airport.

LCC is one of 43 schools chosen for the partnership, and the only participating community college in Michigan.

According to Delta Airlines, there’s a growing need for skilled workers in the maintenance field, so LCC students are almost guaranteed a job upon completion.

Enrollment starts August 24th.

For more information on the aviation technology program already up-and-running at LCC click here.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s