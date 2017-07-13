This Morning : Lansing Community College unveils new program, partnership with Delta Airlines

LANSING, MI — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a brand new aviation maintenance program at Lansing Community College!

School officials are unveiling a new partnership with Delta Airlines to train students in the field of aviation maintenance at Mason Jewett Airport.

LCC is one of 43 schools chosen for the partnership, and the only participating community college in Michigan.

According to Delta Airlines, there’s a growing need for skilled workers in the maintenance field, so LCC students are almost guaranteed a job upon completion.

Enrollment starts August 24th.

For more information on the aviation technology program already up-and-running at LCC click here.