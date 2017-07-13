UPDATE: Police looking for homicide suspect

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police ID man shot to death at Jolly and Waverly in Lansing

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in a homicide.

Detective say they’re looking for Nathaniel Marcelious-Antonio Bowers in connection with the shooting outside a convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

Trevon McDuffy, 22, of Lansing was shot outside the Quickie Convenience Store at the 4820 S. Waverly Rd.

He was hit several times and he died at the scene.

Bowers is 23-years-old and stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Though he says it wasn’t a random crime, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says Bowers should be considered armed and dangerous.

“He is a threat to society,” Reich said. “We’re going to find him and he’s going to be behind bars.”

He faces charges of open murder and a weapons charge once he’s caught.

Police say anyone who knows anything about Bowers’ whereabouts should call 911.

They’re also asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Sgt. Josh Ivey at 517-652-3315 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Calls to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and callers could get rewards for their information.