Police body camera law signed by Michigan governor

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Beginning in January, Michigan will have rules in place for the disclosure and retention of audio or video recordings from body cameras worn by police officers.

Legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder Wednesday exempts the recordings from public-records request under certain circumstances, including if the recordings were made in a “private place.”

Recordings also will be kept private during ongoing criminal or internal investigations but only for listed reasons such as public disclosure interfering with law enforcement proceedings or invading personal privacy.

Body camera recordings retained as part of civil lawsuits will not be considered public records.

The law also requires law enforcement agencies that use body-worn cameras to develop a written policy regarding their use by officers.

ONLINE: Public Act 85 of 2017

