“Lulu” Pet Of The Day July 13

Meet “Lulu”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lulu is an easy-going Beagle mix. She is a senior gal looking for a retirement home. Lulu is going blind and deaf so she will need a very patient owner with no young children. She doesn’t enjoy the company of other dogs and would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Lulu knows her commands and will show them to you at a dignified pace. She has a lot of love to give and would love to share her senior years with you. Lulu has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Lulu by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370. Be sure to ask about their special prices on adoptions!

