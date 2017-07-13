Fair season kicks into high gear in Ionia

By Published:

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – It’s summer fair season and one of the longest-running events in Michigan is getting underway.

The 102nd annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off today and runs through July 22.

The midway opens today at 5 p.m.

Events scheduled during the fair include a circus, motorcycle stunt riders and special attractions for kids.

There is also a full schedule of traditional fair attractions such as food judging, livestock exhibitions and all the events that make a community fair fun.

Each year the Free Fair attracts a large number of people and traffic.

Drivers should be aware that the speed limit on Dexter Street, which is M-66, between Adams Street and Steele Street has been lowered from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour during the Fair days.

ONLINE: Ionia Free Fair schedule

