Fair season kicks into high gear in Ionia

IONIA, Mich (WLNS) – It’s summer fair season and one of the longest-running events in Michigan is getting underway.
The 102nd annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off today and runs through July 22.
The midway opens today at 5 p.m.
Events scheduled during the fair include a circus, motorcycle stunt riders and special attractions for kids.
There is also a full schedule of traditional fair attractions such as food judging, livestock exhibitions and all the events that make a community fair fun.
Each year the Free Fair attracts a large number of people and traffic.
Drivers should be aware that the speed limit on Dexter Street, which is M-66, between Adams Street and Steele Street has been lowered from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour during the Fair days.
