Credit card skimmer found in Pinckney

(WLNS) – BP contacted Pinckney Police Thursday morning after a credit card skimmer was discovered by employees. Police are advising residents that may have used the Pumps at the BP with a credit or debit card in the last week to notify their financial institution for a new card and to be pro-active.

Pinckney Police reminds consumers to look for gas pump seals to see if they have been tampered with prior to using a gas pump credit card.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 800- SPEAK UP (800-773-2587).