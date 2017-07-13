Board plans webstream discussion of planned bridge closure

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) – A meeting of the board that oversees the Mackinac Bridge is being carried live online so the public can follow a discussion of the recent decision to ban most vehicle traffic during the annual Labor Day bridge walk.

The meeting of the Mackinac Bridge Authority begins Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s taking place at the Mackinac Island City Hall and will be broadcast on the Michigan Department of Transportation’s LiveStream channel.

The annual walk across the nearly 5-mile-long bridge is a tradition dating to 1958 and draws tens of thousands of participants. Usually, two lanes are reserved for walkers and two for vehicles.

But because of security concerns, the only vehicles allowed this year will be those transporting walkers from one side to another.

