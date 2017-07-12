Skubick: State House hammers out “Good Jobs” deal

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – House Republicans and Democrats joined hands today to pass the governor’s “Good Jobs” package that could attract 5000 jobs from a company in Taiwan.

But at least one Democrat is claiming the company abuses its employees.

State Rep. Henry Yanez insists “Foxconn has a horrible workers rights record and human rights.”

Against that back drop the Michigan House teed-up the governors’ “Good Jobs” package of tax incentives that could help the governor lure the Taiwanese Foxconn company to Michigan with 5000 jobs.

“They lock their people in the plants,” claims Rep. Yanez. “People have committed suicide trying to get out. They put up fall nets around the plant in China because were jumping to their death.”

One union lobbyist who is a strong backer of the package says he’s heard about those charges but knows nothing about it.

Republican Speaker Tom Leonard, going into the vote, was against the package as were other Republicans.

“I’m against picking winners and losers,” said Mr. Leonard. “When a new business comes in and it is getting the breaks, they are going to take away the employees from existing businesses. That’s a huge concern for me.

Rep. Mike McCreedy counters, “I’m not sure this is picking winners and loses. We are not identifying any one company, this is open up to anybody who wants to come to Michigan.”

Detroit Democrats wanted the governor to give them help in creating jobs for their citizens and some were poised to deliver a “yes” vote.

“I am fully optimistic that there is a strong committment to doing that,” said Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

Earlier a Snyder administration source said there were 70 “yes” votes to pass this package.