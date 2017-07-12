Rep. Alexander applauds bill allowing charitable fundraising on public roads

By Published:

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Rep. Julie Alexander applauded the Michigan House of Representatives legislative approval today to allow charitable and civic organizations to solicit funds on and near Michigan roadways.

The bill allows for fundraising if:

• The charitable or civic organization is registered as a nonprofit with the state or U.S government;

• Solicitations are made during daylight hours;

• The individual doing the fundraising maintains at least half a million dollars in liability insurance;

• The person fundraising is 18 years of age or older;

• The person is wearing high-visibility safety apparel that meets the International Safety Equipment Association standards; and

• The fundraising area is not a work zone and is within an intersection where traffic control devices are present.

House Bill 4160 now advances to Gov. Rick Snyder for consideration.

