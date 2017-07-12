Okemos jewelry store armed robbery suspects arraigned

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich (WLNS) – Two people suspected of the armed robbery of an Okemos jewelry store and then leading police on a massive search earlier this week have been arraigned.

Nicolas Beauman, 22, of Haslett and Cosette Shreve, 20, of Wixom were arraigned today for the robbery of Medawar Jewelers in Okemos Monday morning.

The two are charged with one count of Armed Robbery, two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment, one count of Receiving and Concealing Stolen Vehicle and one count of Weapons Felony Firearm.

Police say the two entered Medawar Jewelers at 10:40 a.m. Monday, held empolyees at gunpoint and took jewelry.

None of the employees were injured.

The pair escaped on a moped that they soon abandoned, choosing to run into a heavily wooded area.

About four hours later they were arrested less than a mile and a half from the store.

Five law enforcement agencies were involved in the search.

The two are currently held without bond in the Ingham County Jail.