New trails connecting communities in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Whether you’re a walker, runner, or biker, there’s a new network of trails you can enjoy in Jackson County.

These new trails give people new ways to get around town.

Officials hope they’ll also make Jackson a more attractive place to live.

Miles of fresh pavement shows that Jackson’s new network of trails is nearly complete.

“We’re a hotbed for the trails. We really are, statewide. There’s just so many different projects going on,” said Jackson County Parks Manager Kyle Lewis.

Jackson County just finished a trail that connects the Cascades Park area off Kibby Road to Jackson’s Intercity Trail.

“There’s a beautiful boardwalk about halfway down, overlooks a wetland, and you really don’t feel like you’re in the city of Jackson,” Lewis said.

Nearby is another big trail project.

The city of Jackson just completed a 1.1 mile trail that runs along Fourth Street, past Sharp Park, and down to the southern border with Summit Township.

Right now Summit Township is working on extending that trail through neighborhoods along Horton Road to Weatherwax Drive.

All three of these new trails connect to the Falling Waters Trail, a system that can take you across Jackson County and all over Michigan.

“That’s a big thing about trails, connecting people and connecting communities,” Lewis said.

Lewis says there’s a big effort to build and maintain trails, creating more than just new ways to get around town and enjoy the outdoors.

“Access to water and access to trails, those are two things that people list as things that improve quality of life. It’s what keeps young people around where they grew up and attracts people from out of your community as well,” Lewis said.

A new trail that fully connects the Cascades Park to the trail system will be completed next year when construction on Kibby Road wraps up.