Michigan Milk Producers Association donates milk for 3rd year in a row to Michigan food banks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More Michigan children will enjoy nourishing milk this summer thanks to 876,000 servings donated in June to the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM).

The donation honored the 50th anniversary of Kroger and Michigan Dairy’s partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA). On behalf of the state’s food banks, FBCM received a donation of 150 gallons of milk per day for 2017. This amounts to 54,750 gallons of milk to Michigan’s area food banks.

MMPA is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning the milk is a donation directly from the farmers. For three consecutive years, MMPA has worked with local farmers for their generous donation while annually increasing the donated amount of milk.

More than 1,100 farms are donating milk through MMPA. Most of the milk will be processed by Prairie Farms in Battle Creek, but Michigan Dairy will also be processing the milk donated in their honor.

This abundant contribution brings June’s National Dairy Month to a close and allows Michigan food banks to provide milk – the most requested summer item – to its customers, including the many families with children in need of milk.