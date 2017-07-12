Michigan House passes tax breaks for companies that add jobs

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Qualified companies creating at least 250 jobs in Michigan would receive tax incentives under legislation approved in a crucial vote by the House.

The move clears the way for the “Good Jobs” program to win final Senate approval later Wednesday. Gov. Rick Snyder is pushing for passage of the tax breaks this summer as Michigan tries to lure Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn to build a 5,000-employee plant in the state.

The main bill passed 71-35, with a mix of Republican and Democratic support.

The Republican governor and GOP-led Legislature shifted Michigan away from providing economic development tax incentives in favor of a smaller pot of grants and loans when he took office. But he’s open to them now and says Michigan needs to compete with other states for large projects.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s