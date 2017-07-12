Looking for a job? Start right here.

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are looking for a job in the Lansing area then this could be what you’ve been searching for.

Dean Transportation and Dean Trailways are hosting a job fair today and are looking to fill nearly 75 positions.

Open positions include drivers for school buses, transit vans, motor coaches and chauffeurs.

They’re also looking to hire school bus attendants, dispatchers, administrative positions and also mechanics.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.

Come prepared for a job interview.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s