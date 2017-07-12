Looking for a job? Start right here.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are looking for a job in the Lansing area then this could be what you’ve been searching for.

Dean Transportation and Dean Trailways are hosting a job fair today and are looking to fill nearly 75 positions.

Open positions include drivers for school buses, transit vans, motor coaches and chauffeurs.

They’re also looking to hire school bus attendants, dispatchers, administrative positions and also mechanics.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.

Come prepared for a job interview.