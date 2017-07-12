Kid Rock for Senate?

A rock star with Michigan roots may be throwing his hat into the race for a U.S. Senate seat.

Kid Rock, the stage name of musician Robert Ritchie, shows up on the website kidrockforsenate.com, and his verified Twitter account says “I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… kidrockforsenate.com The answer is an absolute YES.”

The account also says he’ll have a “major announcement in the near future.”

The current senator, Democrat Debbie Stabenow, is up for re-election in 2018.

Kid Rock would likely run as a Republican. If so, he’d face former Michigan Supreme Court justice Robert Young and businesswoman Lena Epstein in the GOP primary. The winner would face Stabenow.

Epstein welcomed Kid Rock to the race in an evening press release, saying “Hey Kid: Welcome 2 the party! I hope we have the opportunity to campaign across the state together and talk about all the reasons we need to take the fight directly to Debbie Stabenow, defund sanctuary cities, and implement pro-growth America First economic policies. Let’s work all summer long!”

Stabenow also took advantage of the rock star’s tweet to rally her troops and raise funds, saying in an e-mail “We don’t know if this is real or just a publicity stunt. But after Donald Trump’s surprising win last year, we need to act fast.”

Kid Rock has sold millions of albums across several genres, including rock, hip hop, and country. He was also briefly married to actress Pamela Anderson.