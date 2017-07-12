Judge denied a change of venue motion involving the man charged with killing a Lansing firefighter in 2015

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The man police and prosecutors say purposely drove his truck into a Lansing firefighter in a deadly fit of rage has been denied a change of venue for his trial earlier today. The Judge says he is waiting to determine if a fair jury will be possible before making the decision to move it.

However, the Judge granted a motion to allow a written questionnaire for the jury to fill out to avoid bias due to publicity.

Taylor is currently at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for mental health reasons. Prosecutors want to transfer Taylor to Ingham County Jail once the trial begins, pending they can get Taylor’s treatment but no decision on that has been made as of now.

