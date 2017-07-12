Have you seen this missing Livingston County woman?

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The search continues today for a Livingston County woman missing since last week.

According to our media partners at WHMI, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Julia Bolter was last seen on Friday at about noon as she left for work at Tribar Manufacturing in Howell.

The Cohoctah Township resident was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier with a Michigan registration plate DSL 5847.

Sheriff Mike Murphy says while they are concerned for her safety, he does note that Bolter has “has been on a sabbatical or two in the past without telling anyone she was going.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.