Have you seen this missing Livingston County woman?

By Published: Updated:

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The search continues today for a Livingston County woman missing since last week.

According to our media partners at WHMI, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Julia Bolter was last seen on Friday at about noon as she left for work at Tribar Manufacturing in Howell.

The Cohoctah Township resident was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier with a Michigan registration plate DSL 5847.

Sheriff Mike Murphy says while they are concerned for her safety, he does note that Bolter has “has been on a sabbatical or two in the past without telling anyone she was going.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Livingston County Central Dispatch at 517-546-9111.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s