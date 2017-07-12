Flint funeral home shut down by state

FLINT, Mich (WLNS) – State regulators have suspended the license of a Flint funeral home, citing a list of violations.

Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and its owner O’Neil D. Swanson, II, are named by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs after inspectors found what they describe as “deplorable, unsanitary conditions and violations” at the Flint funeral home.

Inspectors say they discovered:

• Maggots on the floor of the facility’s garage and garage door.

• Unrefrigerated human bodies were stored in the un-air-conditioned garage, some for more than 90 days and up to five months.

• The building smelled of decomposing bodies.

• Unsanitary preparation room without equipment or supplies necessary for embalming.

• Blood and fluid stained casket pillows were laying in the hallway.

• A failure to register as a “producing facility” and submit a Medical Waste Management Plan, under the Medical Waste Regulatory Act.

• Repeated violations of standards and laws enforced by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration affecting the handling, custody, care, or transportation of a dead human body.

• A failure to register to sell prepaid contracts or maintain a contract with a registrant under the Prepaid Act.

LARA says Swanson Funeral Home is in violation of Michigan’s Health and Occupational Codes, the Prepaid Funeral and Cemetery Sales Act and other state statutes.

Swanson could be subject to fines of up to $10,000 for each violation of the occupational code in addition to continued suspension or revocation of the licenses, as determined by the Michigan Board of Mortuary Science Examiners.

A person who converts funds paid under a prepaid contract to his or her own use or benefit or who fails to escrow or trust funds according to the Prepaid Act is guilty of a felony punishable by a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years, or both, for each violation.

A person who violates any other provision of the Prepaid Act is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both, for each violation.

If you or someone you know are in the process of or have used the services of Swanson Funeral Home and have questions or concerns regarding the operation of the home contact LARA’s Corporations, Securities & commercial Licensing bureau at 517-241-7000.