Dean Transportation holds job fair to reach out to potential employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan residents came by the dozens Wednesday to apply for a job with Dean Transportation.



The company held its fourth summer job fair Wednesday at the Lansing Center to reach out to potential employees.



Dean Transportation’s Ashleigh Wright said it’s been a little easier to find drivers over the past couple years, but it still takes hard work.



“I would say it’s getting a little bit easier. The more advertising we do, the more the word gets out,” Wright said.



The problem Dean faces, isn’t a unique one. According to the CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works, Edythe Hatter-Williams, companies in all different areas are having trouble finding workers with the skills they need.



“You have jobs that are going unfilled because there are specific technical skills that may be needed that individuals have not been trained in those areas,” Hatter-Williams said.



She said one way companies have been fixing the problem, is to do something about it themselves.



“Whether or not they can do an apprenticeship program or are they connecting with the schools or the higher educational institutions to provide internships or work experiences,” Hatter-Williams said.



Dean Transportation has done something similar to this. The company allows drivers to apply for a job without already having a commercial lisence. Then, Dean trains them in-house.



“That’s been beneficial and we’ve seen an uptake in applicants just from that alone,” Wright said.



However, there are still challenges the company faces.



“We understand not everybody wants to work part time,” Wright said. “Not everybody enjoys driving, not everybody enjoys working with children.”



Hatter-Williams said the best way to know if a person will work out in a job, is to give them hands on training before their start date.



“Get people into your place of business so that you can see what they do, see what you do, so that they can get some hands on experience,” she said. “Hopefully it will be a good fit for both the employer and the job seeker.”

