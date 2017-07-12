“Dancer” Pet Of The Day July 12

Published:

Meet “Dancer”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dancer is a pretty, 8-month-old “All-American” mixed breed. She’s a very special girl. Dancer is deaf and will need a patient adopter. She has a wonderful personality but can get scared because of her lack of hearing. Dancer is sweet, very friendly and would like to meet all the members of the adopting family. She weighs 46 pounds and has just a hint of black on the tips of her ears. Dancer has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about her by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

