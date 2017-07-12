Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Te-Vonna Lerri-Anne Clay has a Felony Warrant for burglary out of the city of Lansing. Clay is a 27-year-old black female, 5’7” and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Kaitlyn Marie Kelly has a Felony Warrant for Obstruction out of the city of Lansing. Kelly is a 30-year-old white female who 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Krystasia Roney has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the city of Lansing. Roney is a 23-year-old white female who stands 4’10” and weighs 201 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.