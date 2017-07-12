Charges filed in car crash that killed 5 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – It was a horrific accident that killed five people, including a Corrections Officer who had just been honored for her work.

Five people died that night in May and today one of the drivers of the cars faces 19 charges, including murder.

Matthew Carrier of Fenton is charged with 5 counts of Second Degree Murder, with a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Carrier smashed into Albert Boswell’s vehicle May 9 in Livingston County.

Two people in Carrier’s vehicle died.

Three in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet that night.

The secretary of state’s office says neither driver had a valid driver’s licenses.

Carrier also faces 5 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two people were also injured in the crash so Carrier is charged with 2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury, which has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Carrier also is charged with 7 counts of driving with a suspended license.

He is expected to be arraigned later today and is being held in the Livingston County Jail.