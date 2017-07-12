Charges filed in car crash that killed 5 in Livingston County

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WHMI

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – It was a horrific accident that killed five people, including a Corrections Officer who had just been honored for her work.

Five people died that night in May and today one of the drivers of the cars faces 19 charges, including murder.

Matthew Carrier of Fenton is charged with 5 counts of Second Degree Murder, with a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Carrier smashed into Albert Boswell’s vehicle May 9 in Livingston County.

Two people in Carrier’s vehicle died.

Three in the vehicle driven by Boswell died, including a probation agent who had been honored at a Corrections Department banquet that night.

The secretary of state’s office says neither driver had a valid driver’s licenses.

Carrier also faces 5 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two people were also injured in the crash so Carrier is charged with 2 counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury, which has a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Carrier also is charged with 7 counts of driving with a suspended license.

He is expected to be arraigned later today and is being held in the Livingston County Jail.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s