Bishop, Moolenar applaud efforts to continue full funding for FRIB at MSU

WASHINGTON – Congressman Mike Bishop, whose district includes Michigan State University, issued a statement after the House Appropriations Committee passed its FY 2018 Energy and Water Appropriations Bill, meeting the full funding request of $97.2 million for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams at MSU saying in part:

“Once completed, FRIB will be the most powerful radioactive beam facility in the world and employ more than 1,400 scientists and researchers. These talented individuals will have the tools to make significant advances in the nuclear physics and medical fields, putting America at the forefront of numerous research initiatives. Bringing these new employees to Michigan State University will also create major economic growth that our district and state can enjoy for years to come.”

Bishop has made FRIB a priority since entering into Congress in 2015. He has led multiple letters to the House Appropriations Committee, requesting full funding for FRIB and voting accordingly.

Congressman John Moolenaar, a member of the committee, worked with Congressman Mike Bishop, who represents MSU in Congress, to advocate for the funding with members of the Appropriations Committee.

Congressman Moolenaar released the following statement:

“This project at Michigan State brings world-class scientific research and millions of dollars to the economy of mid-Michigan. I worked with Congressman Mike Bishop, who is an effective advocate for this important facility, and I look forward to seeing it move forward at MSU.”