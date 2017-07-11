“Text to 911” rolls out in Clinton County

By Published:
Photo: WWLP

ST JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – If you live in Clinton County you now have the option of reaching 9-1-1 dispatchers by texting them with your emergency.

Customers on Verizon, Sprint, T-mobile and AT & T phones can now text 9-1-1 for help if they can’t make a voice call.

County officials say the texting service should only be used when calling isn’t an option.

For example, people who are hearing impaired, emergencies that make it hard to speak or crimes in progress where making noise would be dangerous.

Dispatchers say you should send your location in the very first text so emergency crews can respond as quickly as possible.

