Sparrow dedicates new Cancer Center today

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is the day a lot of people in the health community have been looking forward to: the opening of the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The opening will be filled with day-long ceremonial events and a ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m.

Those activities will include a dedication ceremony featuring the building’s namesakes, James and Judi Herbert and James herman, M.D., and wife Susan, who gave generous gifts to the project.

Nearly $8.3 million was contributed by the community to build the new Cancer Center.

The building features patient-friendly design along with all-original art from Michigan artists.

The new Cancer Center is located on the 1100 block of East Michigan Avenue, across from Sparrow Hospital.

The public is invited to the the 1:00 p.m. ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s