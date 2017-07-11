Sparrow dedicates new Cancer Center today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This is the day a lot of people in the health community have been looking forward to: the opening of the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

The opening will be filled with day-long ceremonial events and a ribbon cutting at 1:00 p.m.

Those activities will include a dedication ceremony featuring the building’s namesakes, James and Judi Herbert and James herman, M.D., and wife Susan, who gave generous gifts to the project.

Nearly $8.3 million was contributed by the community to build the new Cancer Center.

The building features patient-friendly design along with all-original art from Michigan artists.

The new Cancer Center is located on the 1100 block of East Michigan Avenue, across from Sparrow Hospital.

The public is invited to the the 1:00 p.m. ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.