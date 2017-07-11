Search turns up no additional Asian carp in Chicago waterway

By Published:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Officials say no additional Asian carp have turned up in the Chicago waterway where the recent discovery of an adult male carp triggered an intensive search.

Federal and state agencies hired commercial crews to comb the area after a fisherman landed the fish on Chicago’s south side on June 22, about 9 miles from Lake Michigan. The silver carp weighed eight pounds and was 28 inches (71 centimeters) long.

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee said Monday that a two-week search came up empty. It covered a 13-mile section of the waterway and involved a netting boat and four electrofishing teams.

Silver carp are among four Asian species that are threatening to invade the Great Lakes. Scientists say the carp would compete with native fish and threaten the sport angling industry.

