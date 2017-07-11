Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught in Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Investigators say a gang member and suspected armed robber on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Michigan.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday announced 22-year-old Samuel Steel of Copperas Cove was caught in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

A DPS statement says Monday’s arrest near some apartments was the result of a tip, with a reward of up to $5,000 to be paid.

Records show Steel had been wanted since last September after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery in Copperas Cove. Officials say Steel was among several armed men accused of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint at an apartment complex.

Copperas Cove is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Austin.

