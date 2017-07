OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the picture and see if you recognize this man.

According to the Meridian Township Police he is suspected of stealing a significant number of sunglasses from a store in the Meridian Mall.

He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’10”, weighs approximately 175 lbs, and has tattoos on both of his forearms.

If you know who this is please contact Officer Mike Hagbom at (517) 853-4800, by email at hagbom@meridian.mi.us