BREAKING: Nassar guilty plea accepted in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – Dr. Larry Nassar has resolved one of the four criminal cases against him.

This morning in federal court his guilty plea to child pornography charges was settled.

Magistrate Ray Kent accepted Nassar’s guilty plea and the case will now move on to a judge for sentencing.

That could happen as soon as November.

Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, Nassar’s attorneys, issued a short statement on their client’s behalf.

Dr. Nassar’s position on the state cases has not changed and we intend to proceed to trial. The plea today was negotiated only to resolve the federal charges.

It’s separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.

