LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 22-year-old Lansing resident is dead and police are on the hunt for the person who pulled the trigger. Our crews have been on the scene for more than an hour now. They’ve been outside of the Quicky Convenience Store on Jolly and Waverly ever since the call came in at 4:32p.m. Eaton county Sheriff Tom Reich is on the scene right now and we spoke to him about the investigation just a few minutes ago.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.