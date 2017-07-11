ALERT: Don’t fall for the viral Facebook message about Jayden K. Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There is a message spreading like wildfire on Facebook. It’s a warning telling people to avoid accepting a friend request from Jayden K. Smith. If you see it, don’t panic.

The message reads: Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Forward as received.”

While you should try to only accept friend requests from people you know, accepting a stranger will not give a hacker access to your account.

This type of hoax isn’t new. Very similar messages have circulated before with different variations of the name, including Anwar Jitou, Tanner Dwyer and Bobby Roberts.

Even though this message has been flagged as a hoax, use it to practice caution when accepting friend requests. S

If you get this message, kindly tell the person who sent it to you that it’s fake.