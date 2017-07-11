“Adore” Pet Of The Day July 11

Meet “Adore”, our Pet Of The Day today. Adore is a sweet, 3-year-old cat. She’s a domestic shorthair and she’s a real talker. Adore loves to be petted and snuggle with her people. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Adore by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

