TRAVERSE CITY, Mich (WLNS) – What happens when you put these two things together: Dogs and water?

It’s called the Ultimate Air Dogs Competition in Traverse City featuring nearly one hundred dog athletes and their owners.

All of them are competing to advance to the regionals.

It’s a distance competition.

There’s a forty-foot dock and a 5-foot pool where dogs compete to see how far they can jump.

It’s a three day event that ended Saturday in front of a crowd of anywhere from 400-600 people.