Skubick: Making Legislature part-time draws fire from State Chamber of Commerce

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The head of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce is dumping on the part-time legislative proposal being pushed by Lt. governor Brian Calley.

Normally State Chamber head Rich Studley is a mild-mannered and low-keyed kind of guy.

But when it comes to the proposal to reduce the Michigan House and Senate to part-time status Mr. Studley calls that “a political hatchet job on the House and Senate (which) could lead to a monarchy. There is little if any chance the Chamber will support that.”

Notified of the harsh remarks, Lt. Gov. Calley says he is friends with Mr. Studley and “you won’t catch me saying anything bad about him.” But, of course, Mr. Calley defends his proposal.

Another part-time legislature backer, Bill Schuette, refuses to respond to the “hatchet job monarchy” criticism. “I’m not going to get into different words, rhetoric and all that stuff,” said Michigan’s attorney general.

Meanwhile, after scrapping his original petition drive, Mr. Calley and company are re-booting the drive starting today with new language to address the constitutional concerns raised by opponents.

But Mr. Studley says the changes are only slightly better than the first proposal.

Suffice it to say the two “friends” will agree to disagree on this one.