Search is on for two armed robbery suspects in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – Meridian Township Police are cautioning people in Okemos to be on the lookout for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery this morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m. two people walked into the Medawar Jewelers on Grand River Avenue and are suspected of robbing the store.

The suspects are believed to be armed and on foot.

Police are searching an area west of Okemos Road and south of the railroad tracks.

If you are in that area police ask that you please lock your doors and call 911 if you see anyone suspicious.

One suspect is described as a female wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt. She has short brown hair.

The second suspect is a male wearing a white t-shirt.

If you are driving in the area expect roads to be closed and a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.