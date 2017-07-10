Police: Man struck by car on Lansing road; no arrest

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A man is fighting for his life right now inside a local hospital after police say he was hit by a car in Lansing last night.

The man was walking on Saginaw Street at the time near Butler Boulevard.

It happened around 10:30 last night.

According to police when officers got on the scene they found the man with severe injuries.

Details are still limited and we’re working to find out if the victim was trying to cross the road or walking along the road when he was hit.

Police will only say they’re still investigating.

We do know officers did not arrest the driver involved and police say they don’t believe speed had anything to do with the incident.

We expect new details later this morning and this story will be updated when those become available.