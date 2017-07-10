UPDATE: Restraining order stands; Ormond Park construction halted

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) – The restraining order halting construction of the new Groesbeck Golf Course entrance will stay in place. Judge James Jamo made that decision this morning and construction will halt. Another hearing is scheduled for July 20.

UPDATE (5:30 a.m.) – A hearing is set for this morning in the courtroom of Judge James Jamo to decide if the controversial Ormond Park construction project can move forward.

Attorneys representing the city of Lansing and the Friends of Ormond Park will present their arguments to the judge.

Sources tell 6 News that the city could argue that the restraining order granted yesterday stops the city from doing anything to harm the environment at the park.

If the judge agrees that the construction won’t harm the environment it’s possible crews could be back on the job as early as Wednesday.

If the restraining order stands then both sides will be back in court on July 20, as scheduled in Monday’s restraining order blocking any more construction on the site.

UPDATE (11:25 a.m.) – The restraining order filed this morning by the Friends of Ormond Park has been signed by Judge James Jamo and is being served at the mayor’s office.

READ THE JUDGE’S ORDER:TRO 7.10.17 Ormond Park

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The first legal steps are being taken this morning by a group of Ormond Park area neighbors.

The group has filed a temporary restraining order blocking construction of a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course.

The city of Lansing wants to run that new entrance through the heart of Ormond Park, a plan Mayor Virg Bernero says has been on the books for years.

The legal paperwork has not yet been signed by a judge but today’s rainy weather has stalled construction.

Construction crews rolled into the park Friday and began cutting down trees.

Protesters stood by as the trees fell but could not stop the workers.

The Lansing City Council is meeting Monday night to begin an investigation into how the project was inserted into the 2015-2020 Master Plan.

Mayor Bernero says he put it there and council members approved it.

This story is developing rapidly and will be updated as more information is available.

READ THE RESTRAINING ORDER: FOP v. City of Lansing – Motion for Temp Restraining Order