UPDATE: “Friends of Ormond Park” files injunction to stop road construction

UPDATE (11:25 a.m.) – The restraining order filed this morning by the Friends of Ormond Park has been signed by Judge James Jamo and is being served at the mayor’s office.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The first legal steps are being taken this morning by a group of Ormond Park area neighbors.

The group has filed a temporary restraining order blocking construction of a new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course.

The city of Lansing wants to run that new entrance through the heart of Ormond Park, a plan Mayor Virg Bernero says has been on the books for years.

The legal paperwork has not yet been signed by a judge but today’s rainy weather has stalled construction.

Construction crews rolled into the park Friday and began cutting down trees.

Protesters stood by as the trees fell but could not stop the workers.

The Lansing City Council is meeting Monday night to begin an investigation into how the project was inserted into the 2015-2020 Master Plan.

Mayor Bernero says he put it there and council members approved it.

This story is developing rapidly and will be updated as more information is available.

FOP v. City of Lansing – Motion for Temp Restraining Order