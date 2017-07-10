Nassar to appear in federal court Tuesday

Related Coverage Larry Nassar expected to plead guilty to child pornography charges

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – Until now, Larry Nassar has maintained his innocence in all cases against him in both state and federal court, but Tuesday, that’s expected to change.

That’s because the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor has agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges in federal court.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Grand Rapids. If the court accepts it, there will be no trial for Nassar in August.

According to the plea agreement, Nassar is expected to plead guilty to three charges including receipt and possession of child pornography and destruction and concealment of records.

Each of those charges carries a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

As far as sentencing goes, the court still has to determine how the guidelines will apply

In addition, Nassar also agreed to register as a sex offender and supervised release after serving time.

In exchange for Nassar’s guilty plea, federal prosecutors have agreed not to pursue other crimes against him including sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children, relating to an incident that allegedly happened in Nassar’s swimming pool in the Summer of 2015.

They also will not prosecute Nassar for interstate and international travel with intent and engaging in illicit sexual conduct that is alleged to have happened between 2006 and 2013.

A handful of former Olympians will be affected by parts of this plea deal and their attorney, John Manly, is not happy about it.

Manly says, the U.S. Attorney’s Office let his clients down and are letting Nassar get off easy.

In fact, he says prosecutors never even spoke to the alleged victims first, before accepting a deal.

We’ll have more on that coming up tonight on 6 News at 11.