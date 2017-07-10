MSU cracks top 30 of best colleges for your money

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Finding good value for your money is always a challenge, especially when it comes to something as expensive as a college degree.

So where do you go to find the finding that value?

According to Money Magazine you can start your search in East Lansing at Michigan State University.

The magazine analyzed 2,400 schools based on educational quality, affordability and alumni success and came up with the “711 Best Colleges for Your Money.”

Michigan State landed at No. 30, a ranking that put the university in the top 1.5 percent of all schools considered.

MSU ranked higher than all but three Big Ten schools.

Princeton University topped the list.

The placement continues MSU’s dramatic climb up the rankings.

In 2014 the Spartans were rated #122 in the Money list.

“Objective data on alumni success debunk the myth that the best schools are exclusive,” the article says. “Michigan State, Texas A&M and the University of Washington accept more than 60 percent of their in-state applicants. But all three cracked our top 50, have unusually high graduation rates and produce young alumni with average earnings of at least $50,000 a year.”

The magazine goes on to say that Michigan State’s graduation rate of 77 percent is 15 percent higher “than would be expected for students with similar test scores and economic backgrounds.”